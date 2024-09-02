TN BJP functionary, woman racer Alisha lauds Udhayanidhi on Chennai F4 street race success

CHENNAI: BJP-TN state secretary of Sports and Skill Development Alisha Abdullah lauded the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the success of Chennai Formula 4 night street car race.

In a post on Monday, Abdullah, the country's first woman racer said that when everyone is still questioning whether such a race event is necessary in a state like Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin had successfully pulled off the impossible.

"As a race enthusiast, I think such events are much needed. I am very proud of what Udhayanidhi has achieved. There is no denying that he is putting in a lot of effort," she said.

Alisha also went on to say that it is not easy to organize such an event in the heart of the city and congratulated the sports minister on crossing all the hurdles and making the event a success.