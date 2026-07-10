Tiruvottiyur: Residents stage road blockade over prolonged power outage

CHENNAI: Residents of several areas in Tiruvottiyur staged a road blockade on the Ennore Expressway late on Friday (July 10) night after a prolonged power outage lasting about seven hours, disrupting traffic for more than an hour.
The protest was triggered after residents of Peer Pailwan Dargah, Thyagarayapuram and nearby localities alleged that repeated attempts to contact Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) officials over the outage went unanswered. They later went to the local electricity board office to lodge a complaint.
According to residents, an argument broke out between the public and an assistant engineer at the office.
They alleged that the official warned that a police complaint would be lodged against those who had gathered, prompting angry residents to block the Ennore Expressway near Thangal.
The protesters questioned why consumers who paid electricity bills regularly should be left without power for several hours, and demanded immediate restoration of supply.
The blockade, which began around 11 pm, affected vehicular movement for more than an hour. Traffic police diverted vehicles through alternative routes, though congestion was reported in the area.
Police held talks with the protesters, who refused to disperse until electricity was restored. The protest ended after power supply resumed at around 1 am.