Tiruvottiyur gas leak: School reopens partially after 18 days

CHENNAI: The private school in Tiruvottiyur, which was shut twice after complaints of gas leak incidents, partially reopened on Wednesday (November 13).

According to a Thanthi TV report, Victory Matric Higher Secondary School reopened after 18 days, allowing only students from Classes 10 to 12 to attend in the first phase.

The first gas leak incident happened on October 25 when 35 students from the school were hospitalised after a suspected hazardous gas leak from the laboratory on the premises. The school was then closed.

When it reopened on November 4, four students fainted due to another suspected gas leak and were immediately admitted to a nearby private hospital. However, the police officials suspect that the incidents may have been staged by students.

Meanwhile, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are investigating to trace the source of the suspected leak.