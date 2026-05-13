Tiruvallur woman duped of Rs 10.81L in Railway job scam

CHENNAI: Avadi city police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 10.81 lakh after promising her a nursing job in the Railways and issuing a fake appointment order.
The complainant, J Jayapriya (24) of Putlur in Tiruvallur district, got acquainted with the accused through a mutual friend. The accused, J Rohit (29) of Tambaram (West), promised Jayapriya a nursing post in the Railways. Rohit collected Rs 10.8 lakh from her and gave a forged appointment letter, according to the police.
Later, Jayapriya realised she had been conned after learning that the appointment letter was fake, the police said. After this, she approached the Avadi city police seeking action against Rohit. Based on her complaint, the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
After preliminary investigations, Avadi city police arrested Rohit. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further probe is under way to ascertain if others were involved and whether the accused cheated more job aspirants using similar fake Railway employment appointment orders.