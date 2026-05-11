Tiruvallur: Three held on attempt-to-murder charges

Police identified the victim as M Haroon Basha, a resident of Kondapuram Street, who runs a hardware store.

According to police, four unidentified men arrived at Basha’s shop on a two-wheeler posing as customers and inquired about the price of wooden doors. While engaging him in a conversation, the gang took him by surprise and took out the weapons and began attacking Basha and fled the scene.

Public rushed to Basha’s rescue. He was first taken to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ramapuram for intensive care.