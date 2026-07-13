Tiruvallur municipality adopts new system to regulate street vending

The civic body has also started implementing measures to regulate street vending through designated vending zones and the recently constituted Town Vending Committee.

The move follows repeated complaints from residents and motorists about vendors occupying busy stretches such as the Tiruvallur bus stand, railway station, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, CV Naidu Road near the Kamarajar statue and Theradi, leading to traffic congestion and obstruction of pedestrian movement.

Municipality Chairman P Udhayamalar Pandian said the municipality, along with the police, has been conducting periodic drives to remove encroachments based on public complaints. However, he noted that vendors had raised concerns that repeated eviction drives disrupted their livelihoods.