Tiruvallur: Medical student jumps from 5th floor, dies

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old medical student died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of his private medical college hostel near Tiruvallur.
The deceased has been identified as Aashir, a second-year MBBS student from Thoothukudi district.
He was residing at the hostel in Pandur village, where he was pursuing his degree at a private medical college.
According to police, the incident occurred yesterday after classes. Aashir reportedly sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to hopsital but succumbed. Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.