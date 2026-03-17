Tiruvallur: 5 eve-teasers arrested for vandalism

CHENNAI: A group of youths went on the rampage in Veeraganallur village near Tiruttani in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Monday, vandalising houses and vehicles following an argument with the brother of a Class 10 girl, who objected to their eve-teasing.
According to the police, the brother picked up the Class 10 student from a government school in Amirthapuram on his two-wheeler, after her exam on Monday.
As they were riding towards their village, some youths passed comments at the girl. The brother had an argument with the boys, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and left the scene with his sister.
The youths gathered around 10 of their friends and, armed with hammers and wooden logs, went to the girl’s house in Veeraganallur village and smashed some window panes and also targeted the houses and vehicles of the neighbours, creating panic before fleeing.
Several villagers later sat on a protest on Tiruttani-RK Pet State Highway, demanding the immediate arrest of the miscreants.
The Tiruttani Police registered a case and arrested five accused — Kishore (22), Arunkumar (19), Vijay (26), Sargunam (19) and Meganathan (26), all from VCR Kandigai village. Five other suspects are absconding.
The police said efforts were underway to trace the remaining five suspects who were absconding.