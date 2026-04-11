Tiruttani: Minor’s anklet stolen during temple stay, CCTV clip goes viral

CHENNAI: A minor girl sleeping beside her mother inside the Draupathi Amman temple in Tiruttani allegedly lost her silver anklet to a midnight theft, with a video of the incident now circulating on social media.
Police said the child, Ratchitha, had been staying at the temple with her mother Manjula from Kunnathur village as part of ritual observances during the annual fire-walking festival. The two were resting in the temple premises when an unidentified person reportedly removed the anklet from the girl’s leg and fled.
The Tiruttani police have registered a case and are searching for the suspect. Officials are also examining the viral video related to the incident.
The temple is currently witnessing crowds for the annual festival, which began on March 26 with flag hoisting and is set to conclude on April 11.