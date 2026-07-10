Tiruppur to face Dindigul in TNPL 2026 opener

The opening leg of the tournament will be played in Dindigul from August 4 to 15.

Following a two-day break on August 16 and 17, the action shifts to Chennai, where matches will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 18 to 22 for the final phase of the league stage.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will open the new season’s campaign against Dindigul Dragons in Natham on August 4.