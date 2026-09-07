Tiruninravur crossing unsafe, need subway, demand passengers

Citing the issues that they are facing every day, the Tiruninravur Railway Passengers Welfare Association has now renewed its demand for a pedestrian subway, where an old foot overbridge once stood.

"The old foot overbridge, which was more than 60 years old, was removed. A replacement foot overbridge was subsequently built, but it has not solved the problem. A subway is needed to link between the southern and northern sides of CTH Road and Tiruninravur," said association president S Murugaiyan. The passengers also complained about the lift, which frequently breaks down.

The demand dates back to 2015 when the association, along with the Tiruninravur Traders' Association, organised a protest and hunger strike over the issue.