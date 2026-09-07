Tiruninravur crossing unsafe, need subway, demand passengers

CHENNAI: At Tiruninravur railway station, getting from one side of the tracks to the other can still mean a choice between a steep climb, a lift that may not work or taking an unsafe route through the tracks.
Citing the issues that they are facing every day, the Tiruninravur Railway Passengers Welfare Association has now renewed its demand for a pedestrian subway, where an old foot overbridge once stood.
"The old foot overbridge, which was more than 60 years old, was removed. A replacement foot overbridge was subsequently built, but it has not solved the problem. A subway is needed to link between the southern and northern sides of CTH Road and Tiruninravur," said association president S Murugaiyan. The passengers also complained about the lift, which frequently breaks down.
The demand dates back to 2015 when the association, along with the Tiruninravur Traders' Association, organised a protest and hunger strike over the issue.
After the protest, a pathway was provided and a foot overbridge was constructed, Murugaiyan said.
The association now wants the Railways to build a permanent, 3-metre-wide subway at the old bridge location and provide connectivity between the platforms.
The passengers have also sought restoration of the MGR Chennai Central railway station–Tiruninravur EMU service, which it says operated from Tiruninravur between 1995 and 2007 before its originating point was shifted to Tiruvallur.
It has also sought direct rail connectivity to Tambaram, an Avadi extension of the Arakkonam–Salem Express with stops at Tiruninravur and Tiruvallur, and better facilities on the third platform.
Additional CCTV cameras, an outpost, shelters and seating have also been sought.