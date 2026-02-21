Tiruchy-Tambaram special train to run weekly from March 1; timetable announced

CHENNAI: Services of the Tiruchy-Tambaram special train, which was recently regularised by Southern Railway, will commence from March 1, with the railway zone announcing the timetable.
The single train will operate in both directions as Train No. 16807 (Tambaram–Tiruchy) and Train No. 16808 (Tiruchy–Tambaram), connecting Chennai with key destinations including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, and Cuddalore.
The train will run five days a week from Thursday to Monday, excluding Tuesday and Wednesday. Train No. 16808 will depart from Tiruchy at 5.35 am and reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm, while Train No. 16807 will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm and arrive in Tiruchy at 10.40 pm.
The services will halt at Thiruverumbur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tirupadripulyur, Panruti, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, and Chengalpattu.
The train will have two AC chair car coaches, eight sitting chair car coaches, six general second-class coaches, one disabled-friendly second-class coach, and one luggage-cum-brake van.