Tiruchy-Tambaram special train to run weekly from March 1; timetable announced

The single train will operate in both directions as Train No. 16807 (Tambaram–Tiruchy) and Train No. 16808 (Tiruchy–Tambaram), connecting Chennai with key destinations including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, and Cuddalore.

The train will run five days a week from Thursday to Monday, excluding Tuesday and Wednesday. Train No. 16808 will depart from Tiruchy at 5.35 am and reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm, while Train No. 16807 will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm and arrive in Tiruchy at 10.40 pm.