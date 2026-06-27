Tipplers sleeping on chairs, stagnated toilets commuters of Koyambedu terminus

According to reports, some people have been using the unused areas for overnight shelter, consuming alcohol and urinating in the open. Though security personnel periodically remove such individuals, the activities continue to recur.

Praveen, a passenger, said water stagnation was common in the toilets located near the beginning and end of bays 1 and 2. “Some restroom doors are damaged and that foul smell from the facilities discouraged passengers from using them,” he added.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said a proposal to shift the Koyambedu terminus to Kuthambakkam had been cited when funds were sought for maintenance works. However, no official announcement on the proposal has been made so far.

“Some individuals from nearby market areas and others are using these spaces for shelter and drinking alcohol. The matter has been brought to the attention of the police and necessary action is being taken,” the official added.