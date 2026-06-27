Tipplers sleeping on chairs, stagnated toilets commuters of Koyambedu terminus

CHENNAI: Passengers using the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminal (CMBT) at Koyambedu have raised concerns over poorly maintained toilet facilities and the presence of anti-social activities within the terminus, alleging that the issues have persisted for a long time.
Commuters complained of stagnant water, unhygienic conditions and foul odour in several restrooms, making them difficult to use.
They also alleged that some individuals consume alcohol and sleep in bus parking and passenger waiting areas, causing inconvenience to travellers. Women and children, in particular, feel unsafe waiting for buses or while passing through certain sections of the terminal.
At present, only bays 1 and 2 (out of 6) remain operational, catering to services bound for destinations including Vellore, Kanchipuram, Bengaluru and Krishnagiri.
According to reports, some people have been using the unused areas for overnight shelter, consuming alcohol and urinating in the open. Though security personnel periodically remove such individuals, the activities continue to recur.
Praveen, a passenger, said water stagnation was common in the toilets located near the beginning and end of bays 1 and 2. “Some restroom doors are damaged and that foul smell from the facilities discouraged passengers from using them,” he added.
Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said a proposal to shift the Koyambedu terminus to Kuthambakkam had been cited when funds were sought for maintenance works. However, no official announcement on the proposal has been made so far.
“Some individuals from nearby market areas and others are using these spaces for shelter and drinking alcohol. The matter has been brought to the attention of the police and necessary action is being taken,” the official added.