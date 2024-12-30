Tipper lorry runs over two women on scooter near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: Two women were killed on the spot after they came under the wheels of a tipper lorry at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as M Nandini (33) and R Vijaya (53). Both of them were residents of neighbourhoods in Kavarapettai, police said. They were employed with a private school as helpers in the school van.

On Saturday, the women were riding on their two-wheeler towards Kavarapettai when they met with the accident. Nandini was riding the scooter while Vijaya was riding the pillion. When they were riding along the service road off Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, a tipper lorry that was trailing them knocked the bike down and threw them onto the ground. The tipper lorry driver could not bring the vehicle under control and the wheels ran over both the women, who were killed on the spot.

After receiving an alert, a police team rushed to the scene and moved their bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have booked a case of negligent driving against the lorry driver, Muthu Krishnan (43) of Tirunelveli.