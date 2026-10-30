Timetable revised for Chennai suburban trains from November 1

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised suburban train services on the Chennai Central–Arakkonam, Central–Sullurupeta and Beach–Chengalpattu sections. The revised timetable will take effect on November 1. The MRTS timetable remains unchanged.
A new midday service will run from Tiruvallur to Moore Market Complex, departing Tiruvallur at 12.25 pm and reaching Central at 1.45 pm.
In the Arakkonam section, two existing services between Moore Market Complex and Pattabiram will be extended to Tiruvallur, while another pair will be extended between Moore Market Complex and Kadambattur.
The changes also include a switch in the stopping patterns of two evening trains to Arakkonam. The 7.30 pm service from Moore Market Complex, currently a fast train, will stop at all stations. The 7.45 pm slow service will become a fast train.
On the Central–Sullurupeta route, an early-morning service that previously terminated at Gummidipundi will be extended to Sullurupeta. It will leave Moore Market Complex at 5.20 am and reach Sullurupeta at 7.55 am. The corresponding return service will originate from Sullurupeta at 8.10 am and reach Moore Market Complex at 10.40 am.
On the Beach–Chengalpattu section, the semi-fast train from Arakkonam to Chennai Beach, which leaves Arakkonam at 7.30 am, will make an additional stop at Guduvanchery at 9.20 am.