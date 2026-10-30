Timetable revised for Chennai suburban trains from November 1

A new midday service will run from Tiruvallur to Moore Market Complex, departing Tiruvallur at 12.25 pm and reaching Central at 1.45 pm.

In the Arakkonam section, two existing services between Moore Market Complex and Pattabiram will be extended to Tiruvallur, while another pair will be extended between Moore Market Complex and Kadambattur.

The changes also include a switch in the stopping patterns of two evening trains to Arakkonam. The 7.30 pm service from Moore Market Complex, currently a fast train, will stop at all stations. The 7.45 pm slow service will become a fast train.