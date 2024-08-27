‘Time for Tirusulam railway station to get a makeover'

CHENNAI: Airports and increase in air traffic are both signs of a growing economy. And, going by the traffic in the Chennai airport complex, the daily footfall has now surged to over 50,000 passengers. Despite a surge in footfall, the public laments over the pitiful condition of the Tirusulam railway station – the nerve centre that connects passengers to and from the airport.

Though the Metro Rail had brought some respite for passengers, the connectivity to airport continues to be one of the major grievances, even for the staff working at the airport complex (both domestic and international).

It’s simple: passengers want the nearby Tirusulam railway station to be repaired, renovated, and developed, which would inspire better bus connectivity. But their grievances and requests have been falling on deaf ears for years.

“The existing Metro Rail connectivity is not available for those residing in the suburbs such as Chengalpattu, Urapakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur,” said an airport staff to DT Next. “Earlier, MTC deluxe buses were operated to the airport, which also dropped and picked up passengers from the airport premises. However, during expansion work in the airport, bus service was stopped and is yet to be resumed.”

So now, passengers exiting the airport have to travel via the Metro Rail, or walk to the EMU station or book a taxi. A lot of people, who are unwilling to spend money on taxis, walk to the Tirusulam station and board the train. “Since the station is in dire need of a facelift, we use local buses,” stated a commuter.

As most of the staffers of the airport use the EMU to commute every day, the footfall in Tirusulam station has exceeded 30,000 but the station does not have enough facilities to meet the demand.

K Nishanth, a resident of Chennai, said: “Inside the airport, a cup of coffee is Rs 250-300. So I went to the Tirusulam station hoping for a canteen, but it was deserted. There were no shops nearby.”

Though the station is located close to the airport, there is no proper facility to take the trolley bags. There is a lift installed in the station but it has not been in working condition for more than 15 years. Restrooms are closed most of the time. The station has no CCTV cameras, and even the RPF are never seen on patrol.

“Since the bus service stopped, we’ve been travelling every day to the airport only by train. At times, while returning after night-duty, it’s scary to be at the station as I’ve seen men involved in anti-social activities,” pointed out Karthiga, a staff member at the airport. “We want the MTC bus services back — to and from the airport so that we don’t have to solely depend on the EMU services. At the same time, facilities in the Tirusulam station have to be improved.”

When contacted, an official from the MTC admitted that services to the city airport were stopped due to some difficulties and low patronage. “Now, there is a plan to restart the bus services soon,” he added.

An official from Southern Railways said: “There is a plan to develop the Tirusulam station, but it would begin only next year. However, before that CCTV cameras will be installed and the lift will be repaired soon.”

Problems galore