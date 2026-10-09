Tightened security at Chennai airport ahead of PM Modi’s visit on October 11

CHENNAI: Security arrangements have been intensified at Chennai Airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to the city on Sunday (October 11), with additional measures being implemented at the airport, along his travel routes and at venues where he is scheduled to attend official programmes.
According to reports, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel from Delhi, led by ADGP Amit Kumar, has arrived in Chennai to oversee the Prime Minister’s security arrangements.
A special consultative meeting was held at the old airport terminal on Thursday evening under the leadership of Amit Kumar.
Senior officials from Chennai Airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chennai City Police, security agencies responsible for protecting dignitaries, state government protocol departments and central and state intelligence agencies participated in the meeting.
The officials discussed security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s arrival, movements across the city and departure.
Modi is scheduled to depart from Delhi on a special flight on Sunday morning and arrive at the old Chennai Airport terminal at 11.10 am. Following his arrival, he will travel by car to Porur to attend the inauguration of the Porur Metro Rail project.
From Porur, he will proceed by car to IIT Madras in Guindy to participate in government programmes. He will then travel to the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam for other scheduled events before returning to the old airport for his departure. The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Delhi on a special flight at 4 pm.
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is also expected to participate in the programmes. Initially, PM Modi was scheduled to travel by helicopter from Chennai Airport to Porur.
However, the plan has been changed, and all his movements during the five-hour visit will take place by road. As roadshows are also being considered at certain locations along the routes, the SPG has sought additional security arrangements.
Security at the old airport has been placed under the control of SPG personnel from Delhi for three days, from Friday until Sunday night.
The flying of drones and inflatable balloons has been prohibited in the vicinity of Chennai Airport.
Permanent employees of courier and cargo companies operating within the old airport complex have been instructed to wear their photo identity cards around their necks while on duty.
Temporary staff have also been barred from reporting for duty at these establishments and in airport runway maintenance areas during the three-day period.
Meanwhile, surveillance has been intensified within the airport premises and surrounding areas. Authorities have ordered intensive checks at nearby hotels and lodges to identify suspicious persons staying there.
Apart from enforcing the standard three-tier security protocol at Chennai Airport, officials have introduced additional checks and surveillance in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.
The enhanced security measures will remain in force until Sunday night, airport officials said.