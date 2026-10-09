Tightened security at Chennai airport ahead of PM Modi’s visit on October 11

According to reports, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel from Delhi, led by ADGP Amit Kumar, has arrived in Chennai to oversee the Prime Minister’s security arrangements.

A special consultative meeting was held at the old airport terminal on Thursday evening under the leadership of Amit Kumar.

Senior officials from Chennai Airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chennai City Police, security agencies responsible for protecting dignitaries, state government protocol departments and central and state intelligence agencies participated in the meeting.

The officials discussed security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s arrival, movements across the city and departure.