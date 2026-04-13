Ticket holders for April 14 IPL match can take Metro for free

CHENNAI: People who have availed of tickets for the IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday can travel to the match venue, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, for free on Chennai Metro Rail.
To enhance commuter convenience and facilitate seamless travel to major sporting events in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited. For this, the public can watch seven IPL league matches with sponsored match tickets.
"The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between their chosen Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station. Hence, cricket enthusiasts can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) at the Automatic Gates. These valid match tickets can be used for one round trip (two entry and two exit) for smooth entry and exit," the CMRL press note added.
An extended special train service from the Government Estate Metro station, after the regular train service, for the upcoming first league match at the venue (between CSK and KKR) on April 14, is as follows:
The last train from the Government Estate Metro will depart at 1 am (after the match) towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station as well as towards Airport Metro station.
Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations (corridor-2) shall interchange only at Chennai Central (during the special train services)
Passenger entry into the Government Estate Metro Station will be restricted ten minutes before the respective last trains.