Ticket holders for April 14 IPL match can take Metro for free

To enhance commuter convenience and facilitate seamless travel to major sporting events in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited. For this, the public can watch seven IPL league matches with sponsored match tickets.

"The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between their chosen Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station. Hence, cricket enthusiasts can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) at the Automatic Gates. These valid match tickets can be used for one round trip (two entry and two exit) for smooth entry and exit," the CMRL press note added.