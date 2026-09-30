Through Vivian Maier’s lens

“We had a mixed audience. Some had analogue cameras, some had digital cameras, some came with just their mobile phone. The devices they carry should not be a restriction to capture photographs or create something,” Safrin says.

For Safrin, this was an important part of Vivian Maier’s legacy. “I think a lot of us believe that we need a certain kind of device, or a certain amount of photography experience to document the world around us, but Vivian’s work affirms the principle that a person need not be academically trained to photograph the world around them, and they can do it just for the joy of it,” she says.

For Allen, an analogue photographer who enjoys documenting people in intimate settings, the workshop offered a chance to step outside familiar photographic spaces.

“As an analogue photographer who likes documenting people in an intimate setting, I felt that Vivian’s work in street photography broadened my horizons. It forces me to contextualise people in their surroundings and capture very ephemeral moments,” he says.

Allen brought his Nikon FM2 analogue camera, his first and only camera, to the workshop. Its limited settings allow him to concentrate on the subject rather than the technical possibilities.

“There’s something so organic about having just three settings to play with, and the rest of the experience is focused on the subject through the lens. In an increasingly digital world controlled and parameterised by infinite settings, it’s sometimes therapeutic to give up control through an analogue camera,” he says.

The photowalk also brought the question of consent into focus.