Three youths perform dangerous bike stunts on Vadapalani 100 Feet Road, arrested

On August 7, public noticed around 5 people on two-wheelers driving dangerously and performing stunts on the Vadapalani stretch of 100 Feet Road.

Based on complaints, the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the spot. Based on the footage, police arrested Sasi Kumar (20) of Arumbakkam, K Kathirvel (19) of Choolaimedu and R Kathirvel (19) of Villupuram. Two bikes used in the stunt – a Yamaha R15 and a Honda Dio – were seized.

Police said the trio work in private companies. After investigation, they were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for other accused involved. The GCTP has warned that those who drive recklessly and endanger public safety will face strict legal action.