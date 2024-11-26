Three youths harass and attack passengers at Hindu College Railway station

CHENNAI: Three youths including a 14 year old boy who created a ruckus by harassing and attacking passengers waiting at the Hindu College railway station platform near Avadi were arrested by the Government Railway Police on Tuesday.

A TANGEDCO staff who was seated on the platform bench suffered injuries after one of the youths attacked him with a plastic pipe, taking the man by surprise.

A video clip shows the three youths walking on the platform harassing passengers by swiveling the plastic pipes at them dangerously.

Police traced the youths and arrested Subash (20), Ibrahim (23) and a 14 year old boy. Investigations are underway to ascertain if the youths were intoxicated.