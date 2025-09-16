Three youths arrested for smuggling narcotic pills on Pune-Chennai train

CHENNAI: A special police team arrested three youths at Tiruttani railway station for allegedly smuggling narcotic pills from Pune–Chennai train.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, acting on a tip-off about narcotic pills being smuggled from Pune to Chennai, a special police team led by the North Zone Inspector General intercepted a Mumbai–Chennai express train at Tiruttani railway station in Tiruvallur district.

During the inspection, police seized a large quantity of banned narcotic tablets being smuggled and detained three youths involved in the trafficking. They were handed over to Tiruttani police station.

Inspector Mathiarasan registered a case and began investigations. The accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar (22) and Jeeva (18) of Perumbakkam in Chengalpattu district, and Arinath (18) of Kovilambakkam, Chennai. Police confirmed that the trio had been transporting the contraband pills from Pune to Chennai by train.

Following interrogation, all three were arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded in judicial custody.