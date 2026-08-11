Three youth held with 55 gm of meth in Chennai

Based on a tip-off about movement of narcotics near Pallavan Road, a police team was surveilling the neighbourhood and found the suspects loitering suspiciously.

When police intercepted them for questioning, they gave contradictory answers. Officers then searched their bags and found the drugs concealed inside after which they were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Joe Praveen (24) of Vyasarpadi, Madanraj (22) of Chengalpattu and Lokeshwaran (24). All three were taken into custody, and a case was registered.