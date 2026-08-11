Three youth held with 55 gm of meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three youths who were caught with 55 gm of methamphetamine near Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Sunday. The contraband was seized.
Based on a tip-off about movement of narcotics near Pallavan Road, a police team was surveilling the neighbourhood and found the suspects loitering suspiciously.
When police intercepted them for questioning, they gave contradictory answers. Officers then searched their bags and found the drugs concealed inside after which they were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Joe Praveen (24) of Vyasarpadi, Madanraj (22) of Chengalpattu and Lokeshwaran (24). All three were taken into custody, and a case was registered.
During interrogation, the trio reportedly told police that they had procured the methamphetamine from Bengaluru and were selling it in the city. Further probe is on to trace the source of the supply and other people involved.