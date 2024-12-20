Three youth held for attacking public with machetes in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Police in Avadi city said that they arrested three youngsters for attacking public with machetes and other weapons in Ambattur on Thursday night.

The arrested persons – S Nithyavel (20), A Lokesh alias Lucky (18) and K Mani alias Maanja Mani (22) – were not under the influence of ganja as mentioned in some media reports.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the reasons for their behaviour.

The incident happened around 9 pm when the trio went around in a two-wheeler with weapons and attacked the public on Menambedu, Telephone Exchange and CTH Road near Ambattur and fled the scene.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and a case was filed.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, arrested them within six hours of the incident.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.