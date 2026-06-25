Three of a painkiller smuggling network nabbed in Triplicane

Based on the tip-off, a joint team of ANIU personnel and officers from Triplicane police station conducted surveillance on Pachaiyappan Street in Triplicane on Tuesday and intercepted the trio.

After investigations, police confirmed that they were part of the network and arrested them. The arrested persons were Syed Abu Tahir (50) of Vyasarpadi, Mohamed Rathees (44) of Chepauk and Mujahideen (31) of Triplicane.