Three of a painkiller smuggling network nabbed in Triplicane

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three men in Triplicane who hoarded painkiller tablets to smuggle them abroad. The police seized 55,280 tablets from the accused.
Investigations revealed that the accused procured the tablets from Delhi, and the drugs were then prepared for shipment to foreign countries by concealing them in textile consignments.
As part of the investigation, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) officers monitored the movements of a suspect from Vyasarpadi for nearly a month. During the surveillance, the police found that a parcel with painkiller tablets was delivered to a person in Triplicane by a courier firm.
Based on the tip-off, a joint team of ANIU personnel and officers from Triplicane police station conducted surveillance on Pachaiyappan Street in Triplicane on Tuesday and intercepted the trio.
After investigations, police confirmed that they were part of the network and arrested them. The arrested persons were Syed Abu Tahir (50) of Vyasarpadi, Mohamed Rathees (44) of Chepauk and Mujahideen (31) of Triplicane.
Police seized 51,300 Alprazolam tablets and 3,980 Zolpidem tablets from the accused. The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.