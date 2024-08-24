Three of a family among 6 tested positive for dengue in Avadi Corporation

CHENNAI: Six people, including three from the same family, were tested positive in Avadi Corporation, spreading fear among the residents there.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a 41-year-old man and his two daughters aged 17 and 11, were tested positive in Pattabiram. They are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the neighbourhood.

The report added that officials inspected his house and found that water was stagnating in their premises. It may be noted aedes aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue, chikungunya and Zika, breeds in stagnant freshwater.

Besides them, a 30-year-old woman and her child were affected by dengue, while an 8-year-old child from Sekkadu has also been diagnosed with the fever.

In response, the Avadi Corporation has undertaken various measures, including spraying germicides to kill the larvae and fogging.

Across Tamil Nadu, about 30 to 60 people are reported to be affected by dengue and are receiving medical care.