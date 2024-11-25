Three more sniffer dogs added to Customs department's dog squad

CHENNAI: The Customs department has added the services of three new sniffer dogs to their K-9 squad to boost the detection of smuggled wildlife and narcotic substances. At present, the customs department has four sniffer dogs- Snow Boy, Rock, Orly and Oreo. The three new dogs are expected be inducted into the squad by March next year after training.

According to Customs officials, the sniffer dogs played a crucial role in the recent seizure of Rs 2 crore worth hydroponic ganja from a lady passenger who arrived from Thailand on Thursday.

The dogs are trained to detect currency notes, cigarettes, narcotic substances, and wildlife and exotic species at the Customs Canine Centre at Attari in Punjab for nine months before being inducted into service. Chennai Airport Customs officials have asked for the new canines to be trained specially for wildlife and narcotic detection.

In case of suspicious baggage, the dogs have been trained to sit down or scratch the floor.