Three months after inauguration, work at Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus incomplete

CHENNAI: Despite inaugurating it over three months ago in the run-up to the State Assembly elections, the Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus in Tiruvallur remains non-operational. Irate residents have been demanding the district administration and municipality to hasten the remaining work and open the facility at the earliest.
The 5.5-acre bus terminus at Vengadanallur on the Tiruvallur-Uthukkottai Road was inaugurated on March 4 by former Chief Minister MK Stalin even though construction was incomplete.
At the time, officials had said that all buses operating to Chennai and other destinations would be shifted to the new terminus by the end of March. However, services continue to operate from the existing 40-year-old bus stand in the heart of the town.
Residents lamented the prolonged delay, which has defeated the purpose of the project intended to cater to both mofussil and town bus services. A Ajay, a resident of Kakkallur, said, “The project has been progressing at a snail’s pace for nearly one-and-a-half years, with no updates from officials. Many people have forgotten about the new bus terminus. The municipality and district administration should expedite the remaining works.”
The delay was due to the Model Code of Conduct but now, construction has resumed at a full pace. Only the exit road and storm water drain works remain. They will be completed within a week, and the terminus will become fully operational within 10 days
Official, Tiruvallur Municipality
R Rakesh, a college student from Punnapakkam, pointed out that the growing town and increasing traffic had made commuting to the Tiruvallur railway station more difficult, particularly during peak hours. “Due to the expansion of the town and the increase in traffic, it takes more than 15 minutes to reach the Tiruvallur railway station by auto,” he said. “More bus services connecting the new terminus and railway station via Theradi will improve public transport connectivity.”
A senior official of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said that discussions had been held with the district administration and municipal authorities before the Assembly election on shifting operations to the new terminus. “The district administration will inform us about bus operations as soon as the construction work is fully completed,” the official said.
Another official at the Tiruvallur Municipality told DT Next that around 95% of the work had been completed. “The delay was due to the Model Code of Conduct but now, construction has resumed at a full pace. Only the exit road and storm water drain works remain. They will be completed within a week, and the terminus will become fully operational within 10 days,” the official said.