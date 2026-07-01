Three months after inauguration, work at Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus incomplete

The 5.5-acre bus terminus at Vengadanallur on the Tiruvallur-Uthukkottai Road was inaugurated on March 4 by former Chief Minister MK Stalin even though construction was incomplete.

At the time, officials had said that all buses operating to Chennai and other destinations would be shifted to the new terminus by the end of March. However, services continue to operate from the existing 40-year-old bus stand in the heart of the town.

Residents lamented the prolonged delay, which has defeated the purpose of the project intended to cater to both mofussil and town bus services. A Ajay, a resident of Kakkallur, said, “The project has been progressing at a snail’s pace for nearly one-and-a-half years, with no updates from officials. Many people have forgotten about the new bus terminus. The municipality and district administration should expedite the remaining works.”