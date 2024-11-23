Three men injured in fight over seized cattle in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Quarrel over seized cows led to a physical altercation among three cattle owners in Chromepet.

Narayanan (50) of Bharathipuram in Chromepet and his neighbour Kiruba owned separate dairy businesses and reared cattle. Personnel from the Tambaram Corporation seized six stray cows roaming the streets on Friday.

Police said that among the six, three cattle belonged to Narayanan and three to Kiruba. Both the cattle owners visited the spot where seized cattle were kept with their relatives and requested the corporation staff release the cattle, promising they would not repeat the mistake.

However, the staff took the cattle with them and asked the men to retrieve their cattle from the office after paying the penalty.

After the corporation staff left with the cattle, an argument broke out between the groups of Narayanan and Kiruba, and soon it turned into a physical fight with both parties hurling stones at each other.

Narayanan, his son Jayachandran and Kiruba suffered injuries from the fight and were taken to Chromepet Government Hospital immediately.

On information, the Chitlapakkam police visited the spot and registered a case, and further inquiry is underway.