Three men held for selling ganja near railway tracks in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men, including a history-sheeter, for selling ganja near railway tracks in Pulianthope and seized 2.5 kg of the narcotic substance.
Pulianthope police received a tip-off about movement of narcotics in Kannigapuram area and conducted surveillance. They detained a suspect found loitering near the tracks. A search led to the recovery of ganja packets, following which he was taken for questioning.
The suspect was identified as Mari (41), a resident of Kannigapuram. Police said he was a history-sheeter with 47 pending cases, including two murder cases.
Based on interrogation, police arrested his associates Dhanush Kumar alias Surya and Samuel, both residents of Pulianthope. The total quantity of ganja seized from the three was 2.5 kg. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.