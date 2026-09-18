Three-member gang break into shops along OMR, escape with Rs 2 L cash, smartphone

CHENNAI: Three-member gang travelling on a single bike broke into three shops at Kelambakkam and Tiruporur along the OMR in the wee hours of Friday and escaped with around Rs 2 lakh cash and a smartphone.
Police said that the trio arrived on a bike at around 1.30 am near a real estate office that belongs to Ravichandran in Kelambakkam. They entered the shop after breaking the shutter, opened a bureau and a safe locker, and stole Rs 1.55 lakh kept inside.
The gang then targeted a milk booth located near the real estate office. They broke open the lock, stole Rs 5,000 in cash and a mobile phone kept inside, and fled on the same bike. When the milk booth owner arrived to open the shop, he was shocked to find the locks of both the booth and the real estate office broken. He checked the CCTV footage and found 3 men wearing helmets breaking the locks before committing the theft.
Soon the Kelambakkam police were alerted and the team who reached the spot conducted an inquiry. They are examining CCTV footage from the locality to identify and trace the suspects.
Meanwhile, at around 2 am, another burglary was reported at a shop selling milk and food products at Tiruporur. The burglars broke open the locks and escaped with Rs 35,000 in cash. Tiruporur police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Kelambakkam police are also examining whether both the burglaries were carried out by the same gang.