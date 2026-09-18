Three-member gang break into shops along OMR, escape with Rs 2 L cash, smartphone

Police said that the trio arrived on a bike at around 1.30 am near a real estate office that belongs to Ravichandran in Kelambakkam. They entered the shop after breaking the shutter, opened a bureau and a safe locker, and stole Rs 1.55 lakh kept inside.

The gang then targeted a milk booth located near the real estate office. They broke open the lock, stole Rs 5,000 in cash and a mobile phone kept inside, and fled on the same bike. When the milk booth owner arrived to open the shop, he was shocked to find the locks of both the booth and the real estate office broken. He checked the CCTV footage and found 3 men wearing helmets breaking the locks before committing the theft.