Three Madhya Pradesh women arrested for serial theft in Chennai's T Nagar shopping complexes

Shalini Priya (29) of Taramani filed a complaint stating that about four sovereign gold jewellery items were stolen on July 25 when she was in a jewellery store in T Nagar.

In a similar case, Nataraja Kirubanandhan of Sithalapakkam complained that, on July 25, while shopping for sarees at a textile shop, valuables including Rs 75,000 cash went missing from his bag.

Based on the complaints, Mambalam Police registered a case, perused the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects. Based on a tip-off that the suspect women were in Puducherry, city police alerted their counterparts in Puducherry and the trio was apprehended by a team at a shopping complex there.