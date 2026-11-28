CHENNAI: Three people were killed in separate incidents after being hit by trains while attempting to cross railway tracks in different parts of Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased were identified as Ismail Sherif (57) and Deepa (34). The identity of the third victim, a man aged around 35, is yet to be established.
Ismail Sherif was attempting to cross the railway tracks in Vyasarpadi when a passing train hit him. He was thrown off the tracks and died on the spot.
In another incident on Saturday (November 28), Deepa was hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Villivakkam railway station. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
In a third incident, an unidentified man, aged around 35, was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Perambur.
On receiving information about the incidents, Railway Police personnel rushed to the spots, recovered the bodies and sent them to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
The Railway Police have registered cases. Further investigation is underway.