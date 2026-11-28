Where did the accidents occur?

Ismail Sherif was attempting to cross the railway tracks in Vyasarpadi when a passing train hit him. He was thrown off the tracks and died on the spot.

In another incident on Saturday (November 28), Deepa was hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Villivakkam railway station. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

In a third incident, an unidentified man, aged around 35, was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Perambur.