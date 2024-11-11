Three killed in separate road accidents in Minjur and Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Minjur and Madhavaram on Saturday.

In Minjur, a pedestrian and a motorist were killed in the accident after the motorist hit the pedestrian and suffered a fall.

The motorist, Vignesh (28) had hit Azhagiri (53) of Ponneri who was walking back home after visiting a market. Vignesh who fell off his bike died on the spot while Azhagiri succumbed to his injuries at the Government Stanley Hospital. The pillion rider on the bike Sanjay (28) has been admitted for treatment. Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) Police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.

In Madhavaram, Sornalakshmi (40) of Virugambakkam, a private insurance firm employee was killed after a container truck rammed her two-wheeler and ran over her. Her friend Prabha (42), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and is under treatment.

Prabha is under treatment at Government Stanley Hospital. A search is on to nab the lorry driver.