Three killed as bikes collide head-on near Sriperumbudur; one critical

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed and one was critically injured after two bikes collided head-on near Sriperumbudur on Sunday.
Duraipandian (26) of Madurai, an HR manager at a private firm in Sipcot, and his colleague, Yuvaraj (23) of Panruti, went to a theatre in Oragadam to watch a movie and were returning to their residence in Vallam along the service road of the Chengalpattu–Sriperumbudur highway when the accident happened.
Police investigations revealed that while moving near a private hospital, another bike coming in the opposite direction at high speed collided head-on with their bike. The motorists on the other bike were identified as Monish of Erode and his friend Darshan.
All four sustained injuries and were shifted to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where Duraipandian and Yuvaraj died without responding to treatment.
Monish and Darshan, who were in critical condition, were referred to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Darshan died on the way to the hospital, said the police, adding that Monish is undergoing treatment.
The Oragadam police have registered a case, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is under way.