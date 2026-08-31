Three killed as bikes collide head-on near Sriperumbudur; one critical

Duraipandian (26) of Madurai, an HR manager at a private firm in Sipcot, and his colleague, Yuvaraj (23) of Panruti, went to a theatre in Oragadam to watch a movie and were returning to their residence in Vallam along the service road of the Chengalpattu–Sriperumbudur highway when the accident happened.



Police investigations revealed that while moving near a private hospital, another bike coming in the opposite direction at high speed collided head-on with their bike. The motorists on the other bike were identified as Monish of Erode and his friend Darshan.