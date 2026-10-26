Three including techie, junior artiste’s son held for meth possession

CHENNAI: Three persons, including the son of a junior artiste and a techie, were arrested for possessing methamphetamine in Virugambakkam. Police seized 7 gm of the synthetic drug from them.
The arrested men were identified as Koushik (31) of Ekkaduthangal, Abinesh (33) of Saligramam and Chandrasekar (29) of Purasawalkam.
Koushik’s father Ganapathy works as a junior artiste in the film industry. Chandrasekar was an employee of an IT firm on OMR. The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had intercepted Koushik and seized three grams of methamphetamine from him.
During questioning, Koushik told police that he had been buying the drug from Abinesh, whom he had met through a friend in the film industry. Based on this, police traced Abinesh to Saligramam and seized 1 gm of meth from him.
Police arrested Chandrasekar, from whom another 3 gm was recovered. They said that Abinesh had been previously booked in a narcotics case in 2024. The trio were handed over to Virugambakkam police for further investigation.
Following questioning, they were remanded in judicial custody. Police are investigating the source of the narcotic and are inquiring to identify others involved in supplying drugs to the accused.