Three including techie, junior artiste’s son held for meth possession

The arrested men were identified as Koushik (31) of Ekkaduthangal, Abinesh (33) of Saligramam and Chandrasekar (29) of Purasawalkam.

Koushik’s father Ganapathy works as a junior artiste in the film industry. Chandrasekar was an employee of an IT firm on OMR. The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had intercepted Koushik and seized three grams of methamphetamine from him.

During questioning, Koushik told police that he had been buying the drug from Abinesh, whom he had met through a friend in the film industry. Based on this, police traced Abinesh to Saligramam and seized 1 gm of meth from him.