Three held with stolen Amman idol near Kancheepuram; Idol Wing probes smuggling link

A search of the bag led to the recovery of a metal idol of Goddess Amman measuring 30.5 cm in height and 16 cm in width, weighing about 2.3 kg. During interrogation, the suspects were unable to produce documents or provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the idol. Preliminary inquiries suggest the idol was stolen from a temple or place of worship in Tamil Nadu.

The arrested men were identified as Premkumar (33) of Thellimedu in Chengalpattu, Purushothaman (33) of Athur Vadapathi in Chengalpattu, and Vignesh (36) of Nathapettai in Kancheepuram. They were arrested on June 24 and later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody until July 9.

A case was registered by the Idol Wing CID on June 25 under relevant provisions. The seized idol and the FIR were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore.

Further investigation is being carried out by Inspector M. Deivanayagi of the Idol Wing CID, Villupuram Range, to trace the temple from which the idol was stolen and to determine whether the accused were part of a larger idol-smuggling network.