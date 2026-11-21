CHENNAI: The police have arrested three men and seized 6 kg of ganja, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 60 bottles of liquor in two anti-narcotics operations near Kilpauk and Porur.
In the first operation, the Kilpauk police arrested Raja (38) of Manali New Town and Mohammed Javid (23) of TP Chathiram for allegedly selling ganja near the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital bus stop and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from them.
In the second operation, a team led by Porur Assistant Commissioner of Police intercepted a car during a vehicle check near Porur junction. The team arrested Sai Kiran (28) of Kodambakkam, who was allegedly transporting narcotics from Bengaluru.
Police seized 2.5 kg of ganja, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 60 bottles of liquor from the car. The vehicle was confiscated.
The seizures follow anti-narcotics operations within the Avadi Police Commissionerate. Police said surveillance was stepped up after reports of drug sales in areas with colleges, IT companies and residential accommodation for young people.
Investigators are questioning Sai Kiran to trace the source of the contraband, its recipients and the role of others in the supply network.