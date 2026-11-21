In the first operation, the Kilpauk police arrested Raja (38) of Manali New Town and Mohammed Javid (23) of TP Chathiram for allegedly selling ganja near the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital bus stop and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from them.

In the second operation, a team led by Porur Assistant Commissioner of Police intercepted a car during a vehicle check near Porur junction. The team arrested Sai Kiran (28) of Kodambakkam, who was allegedly transporting narcotics from Bengaluru.

Police seized 2.5 kg of ganja, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 60 bottles of liquor from the car. The vehicle was confiscated.