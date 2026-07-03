Three held for robbery of 1.4 kg gold bars from Chennai jewellery workshop

According to police, the incident took place at a jewellery workshop on Mint Street owned by Ankit Dilip Mora (29), a resident of Parry's Corner. The workshop had melted gold into bars weighing about 1.4 kg, which had been kept on the premises.

Police said three armed men entered the workshop, threatened the owner and workers with knives, assaulted them and fled with the gold bars.

Hearing the victims' cries for help, local residents chased the suspects and caught one of them, who was handed over to the Elephant Gate police. The remaining two escaped with the stolen gold.