Three govt offices get hoax bomb threats in Chennai

CHENNAI: Yet another hoax bomb threat kept the city police on its toes on Monday after miscreants sent an email threat to the GST office in Chennai, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nungambakkam, and the Customs office on Rajaji Salai.

According to police, the threat email was received in the name of a senior political leader. Subsequently, personnel from the Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad (BDDS), assisted by sniffer dogs and metal detectors, inspected the premises for several hours. No explosives were found at any of the locations.

Police sources said cyber teams are examining the origin of the emails to identify those behind the threats.

Early this month, police arrested a minor boy and a 36-year-old man in separate incidents for issuing bomb threats.