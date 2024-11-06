Three girls including minor rescued from bonded labour in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three bonded labourers, including a minor, were rescued from a house in Valasaravakkam during a surprise check conducted by the district task force and arrested the 49-year-old employer.

Based on a tip-off, the task forced rushed to Rashida’s house in Valasaravakkam on Monday around 11.45 am and inquired.

The probe revealed that the three girls - A Reshma (20) of Poonamallee, T Sankari (17) and C Sandhiya (20) of Tirupati - have been working for four to six years as domestic help in deplorable conditions.

The rescue of the three girls came close to the death of a 16-year-old domestic help, who was found murdered two days ago at her employer’s house in Aminjikarai. The girls’ families received Rs 1 lakh - 1.5 lakh as advance from the owners.

A caller informed the Child helpline of the girls and the abusive conditions they had to work in. “They have been forced to work from 4 am till late at night,” a task force member said.

The medical examination has also established that the girls had multiple injury marks.

Two of the girls had fled from their employers’ house, unable to withstand the assault, but they were traced and brought back. The employers inflicted multiple injuries on the girls to prevent them from fleeing again. The girls were also threatened with false robbery charges, the task force member said, quoting the victims.

Based on the victims’ statements, the RDO confirmed it was a case of bonded labourers. Following this, the police have booked a case against Rashida under the provision of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and also invoked sections 143 (3) and 143 (4) of the BNS on charges of trafficking. She is remanded in judicial custody.