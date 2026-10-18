Three-foot-deep waterlogging disrupts traffic at Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Traffic movement on GST Road and at the entrance to the Kilambakkam bus terminus was severely affected after heavy rain on Saturday night left nearly three feet of water accumulated like a pond in front of the terminus.
Vehicles entering and leaving the bus terminus struggled to navigate the flooded stretch, with cars and other vehicles appearing to wade through a pool of water.
Motorists attributed the recurring problem to inadequate stormwater drains to carry rainwater to nearby waterbodies. They said the lack of proper drainage had led to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
The flooding disrupted vehicle movement on GST Road and affected access to the bus terminus, a major transport hub in Chennai’s suburbs.