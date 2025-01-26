Three detained at Chennai Airport with Rs 11 lakh cash

CHENNAI: Airport security personnel caught three Indian nationals smuggling Rs 11 lakh Indian currency to Sri Lanka and handed them to the Customs officials. The passengers were identified as Kishore Kumar (32), Balaji (35), and Jhonala Gouda (30). The officials found large bundles of Indian currency notes, totalling Rs 11 lakh, hidden in their hand baggage. The passengers were immediately detained and questioned by airport authorities.

It was found that they were attempting to smuggle the currency out of the country without declaring it. The seized currency, along with the three passengers, was handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation. Officials said that the passengers would be charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).