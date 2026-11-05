Three Decades of Celebrating Culture and Craft

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra Museum marks its 30th anniversary on November 13, with the launch of a commemorative book and the opening of two special exhibitions that look back at the museum’s journey over the past three decades.
The celebrations will feature the launch of ‘DakshinaChitra The Living Museum: The Journey of an Idea’, a book that traces the institution’s vision and history. The event will also open* two exhibitions: Heritage Trail, a photographic journey through three decades of DakshinaChitra’s evolution, and Crafting a Southern Canvas, which offers rare glimpses into the museum’s collections and archives.
The programme will begin at 4 pm with the inauguration of the Heritage Trail photographic exhibition by Olivier Ortiz, Executive Director, Alliance Française of Madras.
This will be followed by the launch of the book, DakshinaChitra – The Living Museum: The Journey of an Idea. Apart from this, there will be a live folk performance by Gajendran and his troupe.
The celebrations will conclude with a guided tour of the museum grounds, allowing guests to explore DakshinaChitra and its three-decade-long journey of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of South India.