Three Decades of Celebrating Culture and Craft

The celebrations will feature the launch of ‘DakshinaChitra The Living Museum: The Journey of an Idea’, a book that traces the institution’s vision and history. The event will also open* two exhibitions: Heritage Trail, a photographic journey through three decades of DakshinaChitra’s evolution, and Crafting a Southern Canvas, which offers rare glimpses into the museum’s collections and archives.

The programme will begin at 4 pm with the inauguration of the Heritage Trail photographic exhibition by Olivier Ortiz, Executive Director, Alliance Française of Madras.