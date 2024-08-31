Three college students on trip, drown in Mahabalipuram beach

CHENNAI: Three friends who went on a trip to Mahabalipuram drowned and died due to the high tides in the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The students were identified as Prakash, Roshan and Gautam and were studying in their final year of B. Com at Kandaswami Naidu College for Men.

As the sea was rough and high tides were present, the trio got washed away into the waters.

On being alerted by fishermen, the Fire Department and Indian Coast Guard officials searched for missing students.

The body of Roshan (21), was washed ashore and found on Friday which Mamallapuram police seized and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

It is reported that the body of Gautham was found near Pattipulam in ECR this morning and Prakash's body near the Urur Olcott Kuppam in Sulerikadu.

Mamallapuram police have seized these two bodies and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.