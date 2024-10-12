Three class-6 students loot Rs 1.5 lakh cash from load van in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: Three class-6 students looted Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash which was kept inside the load van in Perumbakkam on Friday.

Antony Raj (35) of Perumbakkam owns a fruit shop in Sithalapakkam.

On Friday Antony Raj parked his load van near the shop and got busy in the sales since the crowd was more than usual following the festival day.

Later in the night when Antony went to his vehicle found the bag which was kept inside was open and Rs 1.5 lakh cash was missing.

Soon he filed a complaint with the Perumbakkam police station and the police who visited the spot browsed the CCTV footage in the nearby building and found three boys taking away the cash from the vehicle.

During the inquiry, the police found one of the boys was residing near the shop and he was detained for inquiry.

After inquiry, the police found that all three boys are aged 12 years and students of a government school in the locality.

Police said the boy along with two of his friends visited the market in the evening to buy things for pooja.

At that time they noticed a bag inside the vehicle and looted the cash from it, escaped from the spot and divided the money among themselves.

The police arrested the boy and the search is on to nab his two friends who are missing.