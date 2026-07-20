Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly staying and working illegally near Chennai

CHENNAI: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Q Branch Police for allegedly entering India illegally and working at a scrap yard near Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district, police said.
According to the police, a tip-off was received that some of the workers employed at a scrap yard in Kannivakkam near Guduvancheri were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents. Around eight migrant workers from northern India were reportedly staying and working at the facility.
Acting on the information, a special team from the Chengalpattu Q Branch conducted a surprise inspection at the scrap yard and questioned the workers.
During the inquiry, three men identified themselves as residents of West Bengal. However, sustained questioning allegedly revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police identified them as Zakir Bakkir (26), Abdul Salam Sitheri (28) and Arif Sitheri (25).
Police said the trio failed to produce passports or any other valid travel or identity documents. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had allegedly crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally a few months ago, travelled by road before reaching Kolkata, and later arrived in Chennai by train.
The three reportedly searched for work in the Chennai suburbs before taking up daily wage jobs at the scrap yard.
The Q Branch has registered a case and arrested the three on charges related to illegal entry and stay in India. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances of their entry and whether others were involved in facilitating their movement.
Police sources said efforts are also being intensified to identify other Bangladeshi nationals who may be living and working illegally in the Chennai suburban region under the guise of migrant labourers.