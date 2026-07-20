Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly staying and working illegally near Chennai

According to the police, a tip-off was received that some of the workers employed at a scrap yard in Kannivakkam near Guduvancheri were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents. Around eight migrant workers from northern India were reportedly staying and working at the facility.

Acting on the information, a special team from the Chengalpattu Q Branch conducted a surprise inspection at the scrap yard and questioned the workers.

During the inquiry, three men identified themselves as residents of West Bengal. However, sustained questioning allegedly revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police identified them as Zakir Bakkir (26), Abdul Salam Sitheri (28) and Arif Sitheri (25).