Three arrested in Chennai for cheating job seekers

The case came to light after a 26-year-old woman from Kolathur, who was looking for a work-from-home job, visited a commercial complex in Royapettah on May 20. She met a woman who introduced herself as an HR representative of a private company and later contacted her about a job opportunity.

The woman was asked to pay Rs 4,500 for software to be installed on her laptop for remote work. She transferred the amount through PhonePe using a QR code provided by the woman. However, she did not receive any further details about the job.