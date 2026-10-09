Three arrested in Chennai for cheating job seekers

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating job seekers by promising work-from-home employment and collecting advance payments and registration fees. Police seized Rs 2.49 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from them.
The case came to light after a 26-year-old woman from Kolathur, who was looking for a work-from-home job, visited a commercial complex in Royapettah on May 20. She met a woman who introduced herself as an HR representative of a private company and later contacted her about a job opportunity.
The woman was asked to pay Rs 4,500 for software to be installed on her laptop for remote work. She transferred the amount through PhonePe using a QR code provided by the woman. However, she did not receive any further details about the job.
When she visited the company to enquire, its owner, Aaron, told her that he handled recruitment. After repeated attempts to contact him failed, she learnt that others had allegedly been cheated in a similar manner and lodged a complaint.
The Anna Salai police registered a case and arrested Aaron, 31, of Vilangadupakkam. Police seized Rs 2.49 lakh in cash and a Samsung mobile phone from him.
Based on information obtained during interrogation, police arrested Gokulnath, 26, of Madhavaram, and Ajmal Basha, 32, of Kodungaiyur, on October 7. Three mobile phones, including an iPhone, were seized from them.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the three allegedly operated as a group, contacting job seekers by phone and collecting money as advance payments or registration fees. Police are examining their bank accounts, financial transactions, phone numbers, electronic devices and offices to identify more victims and other suspects.
The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.
Police advised job seekers to verify employment offers before making payments. Those who fall victim to online job fraud can call 1930 or report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.