Three arrested for posing as police and robbing cash from man in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three men for allegedly impersonating police and robbing Rs 12,000 from a man at Parry's Corner on Wednesday. The victim S Sethu of Cuddalore was walking along the road when four men surrounded him.

They claimed to be police and checked his bag and took away the cash asking him to collect it from the nearby police station. Sethu then went to the North Beach police station only to know that no police team had seized money from him. He then complained.

The police arrested G Parthasarathy (36), M Syed Ibrahim (51) and A Ramzan Ali (38). The police recovered Rs 7,500 from the trio. A search is on to nab another man involved in the case.