Three arrested for organizing obscene dance performance in private bar in in Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: Following a raid conducted by the MGR Nagar Police Station, three individuals were arrested for organizing an obscene dance performance at a private bar in the MGR Nagar area.

On Saturday police received a tip-off that a private bar on Pillaiyar Koil Street, in Jafferkhanpet within the limits of the MGR Nagar Police Station, was hosting an obscene dance performance featuring women. Upon investigation, police found that the bar was operating beyond the permitted hours, and three women were performing an obscene dance to DJ music. The audience was also throwing dummy notes at the performers.

The police immediately intervened to stop the performance, but the bar owner and staff obstructed and intimidated them.

A case was registered at the MGR Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was conducted under the supervision of the station's inspector.

Police arrested Thanu, owner of the private bar, resident of Mugappair East, Vijay Amirtharaj, cashier, resident of Virudhunagar

And Vinod, event organizer, resident of Maduravoyal.

The police seized an amplifier and cash from the accused.

Further investigation revealed that Thanu had four previous cases against him for organizing similar obscene dance performances.

He was also arrested recently in a related case and released on bail on December 27, 2024, following a high court order.

The three accused will be produced in court on Monday.